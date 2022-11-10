 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What happens after the storm?

  • 0

Expect a warm, breezy, partly sunny Saturday. As long as you can handle the breeze and the wet morning ground, outdoor plans will be just fine. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees. 

After that, we begin a trek down the thermometer to our first day of winter time temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s Sunday, with a few showers possible at the coast.

Sunday night will then cold. We should have a freeze for almost anywhere inland, save for a few places in inland Cape May County, like West Cape May and Rio Grande. The shore will be in the mid-30s, our coldest of the season here.

Then Monday, even with sunshine, will only rise up to the upper 40s. That's about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Tags

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

