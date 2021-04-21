 Skip to main content
What happens after the line of storms passes?
Expect perhaps the last wintry cold shot of the season after the storms pass. The storms are attached to a cold front and this front will unlock a vast amount of cold, Canadian air.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. This will mean temperatures plummet through the 60s, 50s, 40s, and even 30s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-30s everywhere. 

Temperatures through Thursday

Forecasted temperatures and wind direction through Thursday morning, according to the NAM (American) computer model. 

When you factor in the winds, though, it will make you want to grab the jacket, and the scarf. Wind chill will start out in the low to mid-20s around sunrise Thursday morning, staying below 32 degrees until about 10 a.m. 

Wind Chills Thursday Morning

Thursday morning wind chills, per the NAM (American) model. 

