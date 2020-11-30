What happens after Monday?

After 8 p.m., the rain will go away Monday night. Winds will continue to weaken, blowing from the west overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s on the mainland, with upper 50s at the shore.

Tuesday will see a mostly sunny sky in the morning, clouding up for the afternoon. As low pressure continues to churn in the Great Lakes, a rain shower will not be ruled out from 1 to 6 p.m. High temperatures will be much cooler, only around 50 degrees. This is more seasonable for Dec. 1, the start of Meteorological winter.