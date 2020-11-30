 Skip to main content
What happens after Monday?
Radar Tues. Dec. 1

The forecasted North American Model radar from 7 and to 7 p.m. Tuesday. A rain shower may break off from the steady snow expected in Ohio and western Pennsylvania, blowing into South Jersey for the afternoon. 

 Joe Martucci

After 8 p.m., the rain will go away Monday night. Winds will continue to weaken, blowing from the west overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s on the mainland, with upper 50s at the shore. 

Tuesday will see a mostly sunny sky in the morning, clouding up for the afternoon. As low pressure continues to churn in the Great Lakes, a rain shower will not be ruled out from 1 to 6 p.m. High temperatures will be much cooler, only around 50 degrees. This is more seasonable for Dec. 1, the start of Meteorological winter. 

