WHAT ELSE CAN I BET ON?

If this sounds like a lot to take in, there are much simpler ways to bet on the game, including some aimed at the casual fan or even someone who knows nothing at all about football. A perennial favorite is betting on the coin flip at the start of the game to determine which team can choose to get the ball first. There are only two choices: heads or tails, and it comes before the game even starts for those impatient to know whether their bet is a winner. You can even bet on which color of Gatorade the winning coach will be doused in at the game's conclusion. Seriously.

This is what’s called a proposition or “prop” bet. It involves betting on whether a particular event will or won’t happen during the game, and there is a vast array to choose from. They can be disarmingly simple, such as guessing which team will get the ball first, whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown or a field goal, and whether or not the game will go into overtime.

Prop bets based on a particular player’s performance are always popular during the Super Bowl. You can bet on whether Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will pass for over or under 281.5 yards, how many catches his favorite receiver Cooper Kupp will have (over or under 8.5) and how many rushing yards Cam Akers will gain (over or under 64.5).

On the Cincinnati side, you can bet on whether quarterback Joe Burrow will throw for more or less than 276.5 yards, whether he’ll throw more than one touchdown pass and whether running back Joe Mixon will score a rushing touchdown.

