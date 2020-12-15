 Skip to main content
What does South Jersey gas have to say about the storm?
South Jersey Gas reminds customers that it is not necessary to turn off gas service, as it will operate safely during a nor'easter. During and after the storm, though, it is important to do the following. 

• Be sure to check your natural gas meter to ensure it is clear of snow and ice. Shovel and brush off snow carefully. To avoid damaging equipment do not pour hot water or attempt to chip ice off and avoid using a snow blower around your meter.

• Keep gas utility and appliance vents clear from snow that may drift up along the foundation of a home to avoid the potential for dangerous indoor natural gas buildup. The vent can become plugged when ice and snow melt during the day and refreeze at night.

• If at any time you suspect a gas leak, evacuate the area immediately. Once you are away from the area, call the South Jersey Gas Leak Hotline at 1-800-582-7060. Do not use anything that may cause a spark, including matches, phones, or any motorized equipment in the area where the odor and/or hissing sound exists.

• Practice caution when using alternate sources of heat such as a space heater. Be sure to always follow manufacturer instructions for use.

