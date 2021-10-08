 Skip to main content
What does moderate flood stage mean?
Moderate stage occurs roughly twice a year. Moderate flood stage will bring water into unraised buildings near the bays. Blocks of roadway flooding will be expected. If a street has some water in it at a minor flood stage, a moderate stage will mean up to a foot of water will be likely.

Moderate Flood Stage in Ocean City

In Ocean City, most blocks between the bay and West Avenue have water on them at this level. You may not be able to travel the Black Horse Pike and White Horse Pike between Atlantic City and the mainland near high tide. Similar road closures are possible across the area. 

You can find the coastal flooding on any street you'd like by watching this video here

