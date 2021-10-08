 Skip to main content
What does minor flood stage mean?
The National Weather Service breaks down tide levels into multiple sections: Normal, near flood, minor, moderate and major.

Minor flood stage rarely brings property damage but does bring water on the roadways and into yards. 

Below is a section of Ocean City in minor flood stage. The area is blue are streets that will have water on them. Note that most roads are passable.

Minor Flood Stage Ocean City

An example of what minor stage coastal flooding does to the central part of Ocean City. The areas shaded in lighter blue mean water is on normally dry ground.

Major roads, like the Black Horse Pike and White Horse Pike will likely have one lane closed. The Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor may close for a period of time. You can find the coastal flooding on any street you'd like by watching this video here

Minor flood stage occurs roughly two dozen times a year, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, a roughly six time annual increase compared to the 1950s and 1960.

Average Number of Coastal Flood Events per year between 1950 and 2015

