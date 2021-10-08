What does minor flood stage mean?

The National Weather Service breaks down tide levels into multiple sections: Normal, near flood, minor, moderate and major.

Minor flood stage rarely brings property damage but does bring water on the roadways and into yards.

Below is a section of Ocean City in minor flood stage. The area is blue are streets that will have water on them. Note that most roads are passable.

Major roads, like the Black Horse Pike and White Horse Pike will likely have one lane closed. The Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor may close for a period of time. You can find the coastal flooding on any street you'd like by watching this video here.

Minor flood stage occurs roughly two dozen times a year, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, a roughly six time annual increase compared to the 1950s and 1960.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.