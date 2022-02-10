What do we know, still need to know (as of Thursday p.m.)?

The storm is on. However, given that this isn't a high-impact event, it can take longer for details to full emerge. If you think back to the Jan. 29 blizzard, by Wednesday, a large hit was nearly expected by this time.
At this time, do know that snow will fall at some point between Saturday night and Sunday evening. While not set in stone, expect most of the precipitation to fall as snow, giving the arctic cold front passing through.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.