 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What do we know, still need to know (as of Thursday p.m.)?

  • 0
Storm Checklist

The storm is on. However, given that this isn't a high-impact event, it can take longer for details to full emerge. If you think back to the Jan. 29 blizzard, by Wednesday, a large hit was nearly expected by this time. 

At this time, do know that snow will fall at some point between Saturday night and Sunday evening. While not set in stone, expect most of the precipitation to fall as snow, giving the arctic cold front passing through. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News