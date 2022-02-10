 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What do we know, still need to know (as of Friday p.m.)?

Storm Checklist

The first call snow map for the system is up. We know that this will be mostly to all snow as well as information on the coastal flooding and winds.

In regards to timing, this will snow will be out by around the time of the Super Bowl. However, give me until Saturday for details on when exactly it will start Sunday morning. 

