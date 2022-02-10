What do we know, still need to know (as of Friday p.m.)?

The first call snow map for the system is up. We know that this will be mostly to all snow as well as information on the coastal flooding and winds.
In regards to timing, this will snow will be out by around the time of the Super Bowl. However, give me until Saturday for details on when exactly it will start Sunday morning.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.