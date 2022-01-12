What do we know so far (Wednesday afternoon)?

The storm is on and direct impacts to our region will be expect. That is for sure and I felt comfortable saying that Tuesday evening.

You can also expect at least one round of high tide coastal flooding, if not three or four rounds. Given the full moon Monday, tides will be astronomically higher and it won't take much of an offshore wind to spill saltwater onto the roads.

Expect minor but my hunch would be we get into at least one cycle of moderate flood stage. That's when water gets into unraised homes and businesses near the bays. You can see a foot of saltwater on the roads.

Winds will be strong. However, whether they're power outage worthy strong or just gusty remains to be seen.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

