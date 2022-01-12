 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What do we know so far (Thursday afternoon)?
What do we know so far (Thursday afternoon)?

The storm is on and direct impacts to our region will be expected. That is for sure and I felt comfortable saying that Tuesday evening.

I do believe the Saturday morning, Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon and Monday morning high tides will all be in flood stage at least somewhat at the Jersey Shore.

The combination of the full moon Monday, along with onshore winds, very strong winds Sunday night, will pile water onto the shore.  

In terms of timing, I believe precipitation will begin between 7 and 10 p.m. Sunday. It will speed through, unleashing furious weather conditions overnight. However, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday it's pretty much done. A shower or two may return as moisture wraps around the counter-clockwise low pressure system in the afternoon.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
