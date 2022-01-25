 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What do we know so far about the storm (as of Tuesday p.m.)
I can tell you there there will be a storm our way come Friday night into Saturday. The possibility for an out to sea and no snow scenario doesn't look likely to me, at least for the shore. However, places near the New Jersey Turnpike may escape without a flake.

Following up off of that, the storm looks to be far enough offshore and the ocean is cold enough (35 to 38 degrees) that northeast winds will keep precipitation at mostly snow. I don't foresee much mixing on this one, especially with snow coming before that storm on Friday. 

