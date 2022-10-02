What did we see on Saturday?

Heavy rain, coastal flooding, power outages and more were seen on Saturday.

High-end minor stage tidal flooding closed Route 40 between Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township on the west bound side and brought traffic to a halt in areas. The flooding was made worse by the heavy rain that fell.

Rainfall totals greatly varied throughout the region. As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a hose of heavy rain brought one to two inches in places like Atlantic City (1.90 inches), Egg Harbor Township (1.25 inches) and Cape May Court House (1.48 inches). Meanwhile, the Ocean County beaches generally saw light rain and mist.

Winds were strong. At one point, 1500 Atlantic City Electric customers in Egg Harbor Township were without power. Winds topped 50 mph in Harvey Cedars, Little Egg Harbor and Atlantic City. Gusts were over 50 mph for much of the afternoon, too.

On a side note, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City broke a daily rainfall record Saturday with 1.21 inches of rain.