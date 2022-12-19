What can you tell us at this point?

There will be a storm Dec. 22-23. This will be mainly a rain maker as temperatures soar into the 50s Thursday night and Friday morning. However, the wind may very well be the biggest threat. Coastal flooding will be likely, too.

Snow, if any, would be at the tail end of the system after the arctic cold front passes. Following the end of the precipitation, a flash freeze may occur on surfaces. Lows Saturday morning will be in the teens inland and 20s at the coast.

I can definitely tell you that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will not rise above 30 degrees in most spots.

Now is the time to move travel plans if you're moving around Dec. 22-23. Flight delays threaten. Not only will conditions here be a concern but the Midwest, Northern Plains and New England will all be dealing with snow and strong winds.