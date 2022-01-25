 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What can you tell us about snow so far?
0 Comments

What can you tell us about snow so far?

  • 0
Ensembles.JPG

There are technically three options at play for the actual coastal storm itself. As of Tuesday afternoon, the computer models are split into two camps, which I agree with. One is a medium to high impact nor'easter, while the other is a lighter snow, with the highest totals along the shore. 

FFS.JPG

Let's break these down one by one, in terms of what it means for snow. 

Close-ish to the coast: This is the one that would bring the most severe impacts. Low-pressure would pass a point east of Atlantic City and south of the Twin Forks of Long Island. Heavy snow would fall for a number of hours from early Saturday morning to the afternoon. Snow would then lighten up and exit during the evening. That would mean around 24 hours of snow, with just a little mixing at the shore and in Cape May County initially. 

Snow would be wet and heavy at first, turning into powdery snow as winds turn from the northeast to the north-northwest.

This scenario would remind me of what happened in Jan. 2018. Snow for everyone, but the shore area still sees over a foot. 

PW Snow Euro

The European computer model's forecast for snow on Saturday. Note the darker blues, indicative of heavy snow. 

Further out to sea: The center of the low-pressure system would pass over a point east of Atlantic City and south of Cape Cod. It would be all snow and the shore counties would be on the edge of snow. Expect light (inland) to moderate (coast) snow for most of the day Saturday. The snow would exit Saturday afternoon. 

GFS Saturday.png

The GFS, American, computer model for Saturday, which shows a further out to sea solution than the European model. 

A plowable snow, over 2 inches, would still be likely for those east of the Garden State Parkway but a town like Hammonton or Philadelphia could wind up with very little.

Very far out to sea: This is my least favored scenario. Low-pressure would pass a point east of Atlantic City and south of Nova Scotia. You'd get a round of light snow Friday night. Then, a break would happen until more light snow fell on the coast Saturday during the day. Plowable snow would be possible at the shore but not likely west of the Parkway. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News