What can you tell us about snow so far?

There are technically three options at play for the actual coastal storm itself. As of Tuesday afternoon, the computer models are split into two camps, which I agree with. One is a medium to high impact nor'easter, while the other is a lighter snow, with the highest totals along the shore.
Let's break these down one by one, in terms of what it means for snow.
Close-ish to the coast: This is the one that would bring the most severe impacts. Low-pressure would pass a point east of Atlantic City and south of the Twin Forks of Long Island. Heavy snow would fall for a number of hours from early Saturday morning to the afternoon. Snow would then lighten up and exit during the evening. That would mean around 24 hours of snow, with just a little mixing at the shore and in Cape May County initially.
Snow would be wet and heavy at first, turning into powdery snow as winds turn from the northeast to the north-northwest.
This scenario would remind me of what happened in Jan. 2018. Snow for everyone, but the shore area still sees over a foot.
Further out to sea: The center of the low-pressure system would pass over a point east of Atlantic City and south of Cape Cod. It would be all snow and the shore counties would be on the edge of snow. Expect light (inland) to moderate (coast) snow for most of the day Saturday. The snow would exit Saturday afternoon.
A plowable snow, over 2 inches, would still be likely for those east of the Garden State Parkway but a town like Hammonton or Philadelphia could wind up with very little.
Very far out to sea: This is my least favored scenario. Low-pressure would pass a point east of Atlantic City and south of Nova Scotia. You'd get a round of light snow Friday night. Then, a break would happen until more light snow fell on the coast Saturday during the day. Plowable snow would be possible at the shore but not likely west of the Parkway.
