What can we still expect?

Rain, heavy at times, will fall for Monday and Tuesday, ending Tuesday night. The wettest area will be along the shore and in Cape May County. The driest locations will be in northern Ocean and western Cumberland counties on Tuesday. 

Coastal flooding will be widespread during the Monday afternoon, Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening high tides. However, additional morning tidal flooding will take hold for the Monday morning high tide. 

Winds will be stiff on Monday. Those along and east of the Garden State Parkway corridor may see power outages or wind damage. Those to the west will likely just have a breezy day. 

Beach erosion will continue through Tuesday. Expect moderate beach erosion. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Breaking News