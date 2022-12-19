What can we expect?

I'll break it down by category.

Rain, and the snow potential

Drizzle will be possible at any point Thursday. Steady rain will begin between 1 and 4 p.m. Thursday, from south to north.

The rain will be moderate to heavy Thursday night. A thunderstorm will be possible, just like the one that went through Atlantic County with this past weekend's storm.

We'll get into a lull for a few hours Friday morning as the first part of the system passes and the second one moves in.

The rain will pick back up late Friday morning. The arctic front will pass around midday and drop temperatures from the 50s.

It'll be an increasingly cold rain for the afternoon. Some computer models do change this into snow for a few hours in the early evening before it ends.

In short, I'm leaving the door open for up to three hours of snow between 3 and 9 p.m. Friday. While these rain-to-snow situations rarely play out like computer models show, the air is so cold on the back edge of the system that I can't rule it out.

Up to 1.5 inches of snow could accumulate on mulch, cars and colder surfaces if this were to happen.

Regardless, areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding are not ruled out. Between 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain will fall.

Wind

Power outages and wind damage are possible, mainly during the day Friday. Take down the inflatable decorations and cut down hanging tree limbs before the storm. Plus, keep your devices fully charged as much as possible during the storm.

Winds will be from the southeast to south from Thursday morning through the time the arctic cold front passes around midday Friday.

Winds will be fairly light Thursday during the day. They will pick up overnight, turning most severe right after the cold front passes as up to 70 mph winds may mix down to the surface from aloft. It'll stay at least breezy through the day on Saturday.

Here's a look at what winds will look like (highest at the shore).

Thursday daytime: Southeast 10-15 mph sustained, gusts in the 20s.

Thursday night: Southeast to south 20 to 30 mph sustained.

Friday daytime: South in the morning 20 to 30 mph sustained with gusts 40-50 mph. Then, turning to the west after the front passes at 25 to 35 mph sustained. Gusts will largely be 40-55 mph, possibly higher at and near the shore.

Friday night: West 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

Coastal flooding

Find tide times, coastal flooding forecast for the Jersey Shore here Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show wh…

The combination of the new moon Friday and onshore winds Thursday will bring likely one round, perhaps two, of tidal flooding along the bays.

The first will be with the early Thursday morning high tide. Between 6 and 9 a.m., minor stage coastal flooding will be possible, with up to 3 inches on the susceptible bayside roads.

The more significant one, and the definite one, will be the Friday morning high tide. Between 5 and 10 a.m., up to 9 inches of saltwater may cover the roads. Minor flood stage is a given, and moderate flood stage is possible. When you get to moderate flood stage, unraised homes and businesses may see water. Plus, moving around the shore or bay shore towns can be difficult.

Note that, like last week, the Barnegat Bay may stay in flood stage most of Friday. Its narrow inlets can hold water for a while.

If you see flooded water, turn around. The saltwater will corrode your car over time. Plus, the wake generated by going through it may get onto nearby properties.