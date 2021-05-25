What can or should be done, if anything, to help the casino industry and the district’s tourist economy post-pandemic?

SETH GROSSMAN: The real estate tax burden on casino and non-casino properties alike must be quickly and greatly reduced. We must challenge and reduce Atlantic City’s massive $300 million to $400 million debt that was incurred to fund illegal budget deficits while under state control. These deficits funded operating expenses in blatant violation of the state’s Local Budget and bond laws, which require balanced budgets.

VINCE POLISTINA: First, we need to move past the state takeover in a responsible way. Governor Murphy and Assemblyman Mazzeo promised four years ago to end the takeover, but four years later they both supported extending it indefinitely. In the process, they are destroying the morale of public safety professionals in the city. I agree with former Assemblyman Tom Foley that we need to reinstate civil service and collective bargaining rights to all public employees to stop favoritism and nepotism, and bring back merit-based promotions. Next, we need to give county government a greater role in the city's future, as opposed to handing the keys to Trenton. South Jersey leaders - in both parties - are far better equipped to make local government more efficient, attract jobs and commerce, and make public safety a priority.