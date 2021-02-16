What can my town expect?

South Jersey can be split into two aras. One emcompasses Lower Cape May County, generally south of Cape May Court House. While the rest of the region is in another zone.

For those you in Lower Cape May County, expect snow to start. Then, as mild, onshore winds come in, the Cape May Bubble will take full effect, flipping the region over to rain by the early afternoon. It will then be plain rain from here on out, melting the snow and sleet that will have fallen.

For the remainder of the area, it will start out as a mix of either snow or sleet. Slowly, from the shore, westwards, it will change over to all sleet during the afternoon. By the time the sunsets after dark, temperatures will continue to rise. That will change the region over to plain rain.

This will happen first in Upper Cape May County and the shore and then work west. Somewhere like Hammonton or Upper Deerfield may not be plain rain until just after midnight Friday.

From there, winds will turn to the north. This will pull cold air back spot. Any spotty showers throughout the daytime hours Friday can be freezing rain or even snow until the system exits.

Expect wet spots to freeze up Friday night, as temperatures fall below freezing.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.