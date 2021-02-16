 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What can I expect in western Cumberland and Atlantic counties?
0 comments

What can I expect in western Cumberland and Atlantic counties?

What to Expect
Joe Martucci

Snow will start between 6 and 8 a.m. Snow will continue through the morning. Then, around noon, expect a changeover to sleet. It’ll be sleeting for a while, I believe, keeping roads a mess and making it hard to shovel. By the late afternoon, the sleet will turn spotty. I’d expect a mix of sleet and freezing rain overnight, as temperatures likely stay below 32 degrees. This will continue overnight.

That second wave of moisture should largely stay to the east Friday morning, but a few sleet or snow showers will be around. This will then end between 2 and 5 p.m. Friday.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News