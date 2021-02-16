What can I expect in western Cumberland and Atlantic counties?

Snow will start between 6 and 8 a.m. Snow will continue through the morning. Then, around noon, expect a changeover to sleet. It’ll be sleeting for a while, I believe, keeping roads a mess and making it hard to shovel. By the late afternoon, the sleet will turn spotty. I’d expect a mix of sleet and freezing rain overnight, as temperatures likely stay below 32 degrees. This will continue overnight.
That second wave of moisture should largely stay to the east Friday morning, but a few sleet or snow showers will be around. This will then end between 2 and 5 p.m. Friday.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
