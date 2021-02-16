What can I expect in western Cumberland and Atlantic counties?

Snow will start between 6 and 8 a.m. Snow will continue through the morning. Then, around noon, expect a changeover to sleet. It’ll be sleeting for a while, I believe, keeping roads a mess and making it hard to shovel. By the late afternoon, the sleet will turn spotty. I’d expect a mix of sleet and freezing rain overnight, as temperatures likely stay below 32 degrees. This will continue overnight.