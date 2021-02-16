 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What can I expect in lower Cape May County?
0 comments

What can I expect in lower Cape May County?

A brief shot of sleet and snow will develop between 6 and 8 a.m. Thursday. However, with an easterly wind, that upper 30-something-degree ocean water will flip it over to rain fairly quickly. By noon, expect all rain. Rain will then fall steadily through the late afternoon. Afterward, spotty rain showers will be present Thursday night.

A second wave of moisture will likely bring steadier precipitation Friday morning. This likely will be rain. Precipitation will end 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, perhaps mixing with non-accumulating snow.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News