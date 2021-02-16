What can I expect in lower Cape May County?

A brief shot of sleet and snow will develop between 6 and 8 a.m. Thursday. However, with an easterly wind, that upper 30-something-degree ocean water will flip it over to rain fairly quickly. By noon, expect all rain. Rain will then fall steadily through the late afternoon. Afterward, spotty rain showers will be present Thursday night.
A second wave of moisture will likely bring steadier precipitation Friday morning. This likely will be rain. Precipitation will end 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, perhaps mixing with non-accumulating snow.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
