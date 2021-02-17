 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What can I expect for the rest of the area?
0 comments

What can I expect for the rest of the area?

It will be snow at the start, between 6 and 9 a.m. By late morning, expect a changeover to sleet. Sleet will fall for a few hours, but a change to rain will slowly occur during the afternoon from east to west. Say this happens at 1 p.m. in Atlantic City and 4 p.m. in Vineland. After this time, it will be rain all Thursday night. However, I wouldn’t rule out a few icy spots in Eagleswood Township or Egg Harbor City.

That second wave of moisture Friday morning will bring periods of rain or snow. Generally, the closer to the coast, the more likely that will be rain. By 3 to 6 p.m., it will end.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News