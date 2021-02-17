What can I expect for the rest of the area?

It will be snow at the start, between 6 and 9 a.m. By late morning, expect a changeover to sleet. Sleet will fall for a few hours, but a change to rain will slowly occur during the afternoon from east to west. Say this happens at 1 p.m. in Atlantic City and 4 p.m. in Vineland. After this time, it will be rain all Thursday night. However, I wouldn’t rule out a few icy spots in Eagleswood Township or Egg Harbor City.