What can I expect for the rest of the area?

It will be snow at the start, between 6 and 9 a.m. By late morning, expect a changeover to sleet. Sleet will fall for a few hours, but a change to rain will slowly occur during the afternoon from east to west. Say this happens at 1 p.m. in Atlantic City and 4 p.m. in Vineland. After this time, it will be rain all Thursday night. However, I wouldn’t rule out a few icy spots in Eagleswood Township or Egg Harbor City.
That second wave of moisture Friday morning will bring periods of rain or snow. Generally, the closer to the coast, the more likely that will be rain. By 3 to 6 p.m., it will end.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
