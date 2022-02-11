What can change with the forecast?

Think of this storm as two components. First, there is the arctic cold front. That will be responsible for snow in the morning.

Then, there is the coastal storm, that will be responsible for any snow during the afternoon.

For those in places like Jackson Township, Hammonton or Upper Deerfield, most of you snow should fall during the morning hours. That will be with the arctic front itself.

For those in Long Beach Island, Atlantic City, etc however, your steadiest snow may be during the p.m. hours. That's because you'll be closer to the coastal low.

If the two pieces full phase, which is what happened during the blizzard of 2022 just two weekends ago, then everywhere will be in for light to moderate (0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour) rates. If they don't, then the far inland spots will be done with snow by noon.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

