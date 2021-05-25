What are the top one or two issues that need to be addressed by state lawmakers in Legislative District 2?

VINCE POLISTINA: If Atlantic City fails, it drains taxpayers in the suburbs around it and drags down Atlantic County's whole economy, so that is a key issue that 2nd District legislators must confront. My opponent, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, has been in office for years - with total Democratic control in Trenton - and has not gotten the job done. If it weren't for Senator Chris Brown, we might be faced with North Jersey casinos and be in even more trouble. Second, I will embrace our police officers and defend them from attacks by Trenton radicals. It was terribly disappointing to see Assemblyman Mazzeo vote to ban police officers from alerting parents if their minor child was caught with marijuana, and similarly troubling that Mazzeo voted to ban police officers from within 100 feet of polling places - effectively suggesting that all cops are corrupt. Law enforcement deserves our support and as Senator, they will have mine.