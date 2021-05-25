What are the top one or two issues that need to be addressed by state lawmakers in Legislative District 2?

VINCE POLISTINA: If Atlantic City fails, it drains taxpayers in the suburbs around it and drags down Atlantic County's whole economy, so that is a key issue that 2nd District legislators must confront. My opponent, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, has been in office for years - with total Democratic control in Trenton - and has not gotten the job done. If it weren't for Senator Chris Brown, we might be faced with North Jersey casinos and be in even more trouble. Second, I will embrace our police officers and defend them from attacks by Trenton radicals. It was terribly disappointing to see Assemblyman Mazzeo vote to ban police officers from alerting parents if their minor child was caught with marijuana, and similarly troubling that Mazzeo voted to ban police officers from within 100 feet of polling places - effectively suggesting that all cops are corrupt. Law enforcement deserves our support and as Senator, they will have mine.
SETH GROSSMAN: Bring liberty back to America. Trust each American to make the most important decisions affecting his or her own life. Teach each American to take responsibility for those decisions -- the bad as well as the good. Teach how America brought more wealth, opportunity, and justice to more people than any other nation in history when we embraced those ideas.
Judge each individual by his or her own character, talent, work, and achievement.
Stop hiring, rewarding, promoting, or punishing people by whether or not they belong to any race, ethnic group, sex gender or other politically useful group. Stop public schools, colleges like Stockton University, and libraries from doing this. Stop them from teaching hateful fake-history, Critical Race Theory, and other hate-America propaganda that promotes this.
Give financial support to parents who save taxpayers money when they opt out of public schools. Stop requiring college degrees for jobs from applicants who got the needed skills and knowledge without them.
End state government takeover of Atlantic City and casino tax breaks. Stop the endless gas tax and toll hikes. Do it by enforcing sections of the New Jersey State Constitution which require:
1. Equal application of all laws, including tax laws.
2. Balanced budgets for operating expenses. Borrowing for long term improvements only when voters approve.
3. No bailouts of failed state “authorities” that borrowed money without voter approval.
State government took over Atlantic City in 2010. As part of that takeover, state government allowed Atlantic City to run seven years of illegal budget deficits and borrow roughly $400 million to cover operating expenses. It also declared Atlantic City’s casinos to be “blighted areas” and therefore qualified for special tax breaks.
State government let its “Transportation Trust Fund Authority” recklessly borrow money billions of dollars without voter approval for 30 years. It then bailed out that authority with a scheme that now gives us “automatic” toll and gas tax hikes almost every year.
As a State Senator, I will do my best to bring the teaching of American values back to colleges like Stockton and respect for our U.S. and State Constitutions back to state government in Trenton.
