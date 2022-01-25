What are the three coastal storm scenarios at play?

Ensemble model runs, one computer model tweaked slightly differently to show a range of options still have a significant spread as to what will be most likely. However, what is now more likely is that this will be a powerful storm, no matter where it lies. Air pressure similar to a category one hurricane will be the case with this system.

Let's break these down one by one, in terms of what it means for snow.

Closest to the coast (10%): This would be a powerful storm, but one that would bring a heavy mix of rain and snow to the coast. Heavy snow would occur inland. Snow would start Friday evening and not end until Saturday night. The center of the low-pressure system would pass over a point east of Atlantic City and south of the Twin Forks of Long Island.

One and a half to two feet of snow would be expected west of the Garden State Parkway.

At the shore, mixing would keep totals to between four to eight inches.