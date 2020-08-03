Mainland
The potential for roadway, stream and creek flooding will be the highest threat. However, recent developments makes winds an issue as well, especially if the center of the storm moves through the Garden State.
Shore
Rip currents and high surf continue to be the most dangerous threats from the shore. However, a bump up in the threat level for winds has been included. Tropical storm force winds (39 mph sustained or higher) will be likely for up to 5 hours Tuesday. Gusts up to 70 mph will be possible.
