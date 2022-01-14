 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What are the storm threats?
0 Comments

What are the storm threats?

  • 0
Storm Threats

A two to four hour period of time Sunday night that will bring very strong winds is the main concern with this storm.

To a lesser extent, there will be issues with flooding from the rain and flooding from water piling in from the bays onto land. 

For The Press' coverage area, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, and Cape May counties, snow accumulation will not be a big deal. However, this excludes freezing rain that may fall Sunday evening. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News