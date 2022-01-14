What are the storm threats?

A two to four hour period of time Sunday night that will bring very strong winds is the main concern with this storm.

To a lesser extent, there will be issues with flooding from the rain and flooding from water piling in from the bays onto land.

For The Press' coverage area, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, and Cape May counties, snow accumulation will not be a big deal. However, this excludes freezing rain that may fall Sunday evening.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

