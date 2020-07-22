Damaging winds and flooding rains will be the main threats with the rumbling storms. Wind gusts up to 70 mph will be possible and rainfall rates 1 to 2 inches an inch can create areas of roadway, as well as stream flooding.
Towering thunderstorms, that shoot up to 40,000 feet high, can also bring hail. However, large hail, like was seen earlier in the month, will not be likely
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.