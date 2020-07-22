Severe Weather Threats

Damaging winds and flooding rains will be the main threats with the rumbling storms. Wind gusts up to 70 mph will be possible and rainfall rates 1 to 2 inches an inch can create areas of roadway, as well as stream flooding.

Towering thunderstorms, that shoot up to 40,000 feet high, can also bring hail. However, large hail, like was seen earlier in the month, will not be likely

