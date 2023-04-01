Damaging winds and power outages are the biggest concern. A wind advisory is out for all of South Jersey through 2 a.m. to highlight the concern for localized issues.

Below that is the tornado risk. The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has put South Jersey in a "5%" risk for a tornado.

While 5% seems small, picture it this way. Most days, the risk is 0%. A 5% risk is unusual for New Jersey. Typically, it's 2%, the lowest level issued by the Center.

After tornado, it's hail. Small, non-damaging hail (pea sized) will be likely in spots. Large hail, greater than a quarter, is not ruled out.

Flooding is possible in any storm. However, the risk is very low for South Jersey. Many places will be under a half inch of rain.