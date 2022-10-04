What about the rest of the week?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strong high pressure will calm the seas, and our minds. The past six days have felt more like March or late November. However, it's still early in fall. 

So, with a sunny to partly sunny sky, we'll get into the 70s just about everywhere Thursday and Friday. It'll be a great pair of days to be out and about. Thursday night will be comfortable and good to leave the windows open, bottoming out in the 50s.

A cold front will pass on Friday night. That won't bring rain, but it will bring a cooldown. High temperatures will struggle to 60 degrees. That being said, the sunshine will make it feel warmer than what we've had the past couple of days. 

Inland 7 day.JPG
Shore 7 day.JPG

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
