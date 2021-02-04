 Skip to main content
What about the rain Friday?
Rain showers will be everywhere by 7 a.m. Friday, associated with a long cold front that will stretch from Quebec to Florida. Temperatures have been warming overnight. As a result, we will be in the mid-30s to start out the day, leading to all rain.

Rain showers will be around through the morning, ending between noon and 2 p.m. Even during the morning and midday, it will not be a washout. Rainfall totals should be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. High temperatures will surge into the upper 40s as the rain ends, thanks to a southerly wind blowing, which will be gusty at times.

TO CONTACT JOE MARTUCCI: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

 
