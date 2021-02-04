What about the rain Friday?

Rain showers will be everywhere by 7 a.m. Friday, associated with a long cold front that will stretch from Quebec to Florida. Temperatures have been warming overnight. As a result, we will be in the mid-30s to start out the day, leading to all rain.
Rain showers will be around through the morning, ending between noon and 2 p.m. Even during the morning and midday, it will not be a washout. Rainfall totals should be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. High temperatures will surge into the upper 40s as the rain ends, thanks to a southerly wind blowing, which will be gusty at times.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
