What about the polar vortex?

Some of the biggest cold snaps on record come back to the polar vortex. While the term for this cold dome of low pressure has been around since the late 1940s, it only became popular in the mid-2010s. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains this phenomeon and what factors cause it to be dislodged from its arctic home.

The polar vortex can start the process that brings New Jersey snow. However, the vortex is a low-pressure system in the stratosphere. In the poles, that starts about 20,000 feet high. In New Jersey, that's about 35,000 feet high. 

Surface low-pressure systems tend to be more directly responsible for cloud and snow formation.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

