What about the polar vortex?

The polar vortex can start the process that brings New Jersey snow. However, the vortex is a low-pressure system in the stratosphere. In the poles, that starts about 20,000 feet high. In New Jersey, that's about 35,000 feet high.
Surface low-pressure systems tend to be more directly responsible for cloud and snow formation.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
