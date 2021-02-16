 Skip to main content
What about the coastal flooding?
0 comments

Official Forecast
It's unlikely that any coastal flooding occurs. Winds won't be onshore long enough and the winds won't be strong enough to bring any concerns. 

The only time to watch is the Thursday p.m. high tide. Even then, though, problems should be limited. 

