The 109 mph wind gust, reported in Ship Bottom, was a weather station caught in the path of an Enhanced Fujita scale 1 rated tornado that passed through Tuesday morning. 

Tuesday's EF-1 Tornado in Ocean County

Here is the start and end points of the August 4, 2020, tornado that started as a waterspout near Ship Bottom. It turned into a tornado the moment it went onto land just outside the Mud City section of Stafford Township. 

The highest wind gust in New Jersey's history was a 108 mph wind gust that whipped through Newark during the "Great Thanksgiving Storm" of 1950. There is pending confirmation on whether the 109 mph gusts was the windiest in state history. 

The tornado was one of two in the state Tuesday, the other being another EF-1 twister that cut through Upper Township

Tags

Load comments