What about next year?

Thomson said he believes the Phillies are poised for more success the next few seasons.

In other words, the 2022 Phillies are more like the 2007 Phillies, who began a streak of five straight playoff appearances, and not the 1993 Phillies, who were one and done in the postseason.

“A team that goes .500 has had a ‘good season,’ ” Thomson said. “A playoff team has had ‘a really good season.’ If you win the World Series, it’s a ‘great season.’ We’re not looking for really good,” he said. “We’re looking for great.”