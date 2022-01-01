Wet, warm and even stormy through Saturday night

As the stationary front goes in motion, it will lift north across the area as a strong warm front.

Expect rain until the warm front passes north, which should be between 4 p.m. along the Delaware Bayshore to 7 p.m. through Ocean County. Rain will continue to be beneficial, chipping into the "abnormally dry" conditions issues for much of South Jersey by the United States Drought Monitor Thursday. No rainfall flooding will be expected.

Once the rain stops, it will turn breezy. Winds from the southwest will be 15 to 20 mph. We'll actually warm into the night. If you though it was warm Saturday, it should be in the 60s everywhere by midnight everywhere except for the immediate shoreline. While well above average, when you consider that it is the evening, it will feel more like an September's night, no records will be broken.

Additional rain, will then threaten between midnight and 5 a.m. Sunday. A thunderstorm will not be ruled out. If we get a thunderstorm, damaging wind will be a concern. The storms will be able to tap into the 60 to 70 mph winds sitting just above the surface.

We'll be very mild overnight, staying 55 to 65 degrees. It's possible we'll break Sunday's high temperature records at midnight at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, which is 60 degrees. At Atlantic City International Airport, the record is 66, which I believe we'll be just shy of.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

