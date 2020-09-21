The smoky air from the historic Western wildfires will come back over into the region for parts of the week.

However, you may not notice it at all.

The smoke, which starts with the wildfires out west, was largely confined to the Great Plains states over the weekend. On Monday, though, it has wondered to the Great Lakes.

Come Tuesday, computer models show light smoke drifting into roughly the east half of New Jersey, likely bringing gray hues to the otherwise blue sky in Atlantic and Ocean counties.

On Tuesday night, the thickest smoke will work its way into the whole region. However, given the dark, night sky, it will not be as readily visible as during the day.

Similar to last week, the thickest smoke will linger roughly 10 to 15 thousand feet high Tuesday night, far away enough not to cause significant air quality issues in the region. However, smoke will be noticeable as high as 1,600 feet, roughly twice as high as Ocean Casino Resort.

The path of the smoke is being driven by winds at the 10 to 15 thousand foot level, roughly in line with the 700 millibar level commonly used in meteorology. High pressure at this level was in the Great Plains Saturday, meaning the clockwise spinning winds were to the north of the region. It has slowly moves eastward since. On Tuesday, it will be centered in the Deep South, which will tap into northerly winds and bring that first, weaker plume into portions of the year.

By Tuesday night, the high will break down somewhat. Winds will carry the smoke from the West, to roughly the U.S. - Canada border, before passing through South Jersey.