Vineland (3-9) at Oakcrest (7-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Jose Guzman makes his debut as Vineland coach. It will also be the debut of Oakcrest’s new artificial grass field. Senior wide receiver/cornerback Tyrell Powell leads Vineland. Oakcrest reached the South Jersey Group II semifinals last season. Falcons quarterback Marcus Lee threw for 894 yards last season. Oakcrest beat Vineland 7-6 last season.

Bridgeton (0-8) at Lower Cape May (7-3)

6 p.m. Friday

Sophomore quarterback/defensive Dante Howell is a promising player for Bridgeton. Lower Cape May features junior wide receiver/linebacker Braswell Thomas, a top college prospect. Lower quarterback Hunter Ray trew for 1,027 yards and 11 TDs last season.

Egg Harbor Township (4-6) at Kingsway Regional (7-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Rob Davis makes his debut as EHT coach. Kingsway lost to Toms River North in last year’s South Jersey Group V final. EHT senior defensive lineman Mike Simeon has 30.5 tackles and 13 sacks for his career.

Cumberland (6-3) at Middle Township (6-4)

6 p.m. Friday

This game features plenty of talent at the skill positions. Cumberland junior quarterback Mark Sooy threw for 854 yards and nine TDs last season. Middle features running back junior running back Remi Rodriguez (1,030 rushing yards last season) and senior wide receiver Michael Zarfati (36 catches for 664 yards last season).

Atlantic City (7-3) at Williamstown (2-8)

7 p.m. Friday

This one of the most anticipated Atlantic City football seasons in years The Vikings reached the Central Jersey Group V semifinals and are ranked No. 11 in The Press Preseason Elite 11. Junior wide receiver/defensive back Sah’nye Degraffenreidt is a top college prospect. Senior quarterback Joe Lyons threw for 1,738 yards and 18 TDs last season.