West Cape May Mayor Carol Sabo announced Aug. 19 that the borough's Christmas parade is canceled.
"It is with much sadness that the difficult decision has been reached to cancel the 2020 West Cape May Community Christmas Parade," according to a post on the borough's Facebook page. "This parade draws thousands of people from the tri-state area to West Cape May and the surrounding municipalities. The health and safety of participants and viewers alike was the greatest factor to consider."
"Consideration of the economic impact was also weighed," the post continued. "The weekend is certainly a boom to the economy. However, as most people know, this parade is funded entirely by the donations of individuals and businesses who love and enjoy this parade. It would be impossible to solicit donations from businesses and individuals who are already severely impacted by the devastation of COVID-19."
"That being said, donations will still be accepted and we will be dedicated to making the 2021 parade bigger and better than ever!"
