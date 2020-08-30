Wildwood Football

Wildwood's Wesley Hills (31) is brought down by Pitman's Will Cioffi (32). Ptiman vs. Wildwood football at Maxwell Field in Wildwood. Thursday Nov. 8, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

Hills rushed for 2,107 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior and for 1,294 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments