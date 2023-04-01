Sixty-five tornado reports, 341 hail reports and 413 wind damage reports were filed across mainly the Midwest and South Thursday night through Saturday morning from the same storm that will impact New Jersey.

At least 12 people have died, with dozens injured. Many were able to heed the weather warnings, too.

While New Jersey won't see as significant an outbreak — widespread severe weather is hard to come by here — it will be the same low-pressure system that will pass through.