We'll also have a Cyber Monday lunar eclipse that day

During the Beaver Full Moon, it will go into the path of the Earth's Penumbral shadow, which will darken the moon to the naked eye. The Penumbra is the Earth's outer shadow.

However, the moon will not completely disappear like it would during a total lunar eclipse, when it passes through the inner, umbral shadow of the Earth.

The eclipse will run from 2:29 a.m. to 6:55 a.m. on Nov. 30, with the mid-eclipse, when the moon will be darkest, at 4:42 a.m.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, penumbral lunar eclipses make up 36.3% of all lunar eclipses.