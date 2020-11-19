 Skip to main content
We'll also have a Cyber Monday lunar eclipse that day
We'll also have a Cyber Monday lunar eclipse that day

During the Beaver Full Moon, it will go into the path of the Earth's Penumbral shadow, which will darken the moon to the naked eye. The Penumbra is the Earth's outer shadow.

However, the moon will not completely disappear like it would during a total lunar eclipse, when it passes through the inner, umbral shadow of the Earth. 

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

More than 80% of the Moon will be in the Earth’s penumbral shadow, which is around the periphery of the Earth. While the moon will not be completely dark, a shading effect will be evident over the Moon’s upper limb around the time of mid-eclipse, according to the Farmers' Almanac. 

The eclipse will run from 2:29 a.m. to 6:55 a.m. on Nov. 30, with the mid-eclipse, when the moon will be darkest, at 4:42 a.m. 

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, penumbral lunar eclipses make up 36.3% of all lunar eclipses. 

