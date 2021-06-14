 Skip to main content
Weekly horoscopes
Weekly horoscopes

Hello Cancer Season full of emotions and intuitive behavior! Let’s see how each sign will approach this week:

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Saying you don’t like drama you are actually being dramatic. Take a deep breath and exhale all out. It will pass.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) It is hard to respond to the passionate partner of you feel angry. You can pull away, though.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) It’s not fun to be cut off from people you have loved. You can be pretty deep just don’t make it last long.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) You keep people in line by keeping them dependent on you, which is crazy since you are the one who is actually trying to get away.

Leo (July 22 - August 22) You have to look at yourself to see what sorts of prejudice or self-hating mindsets could have conceivably created in you. Don’t judge yourself so hard.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Everything around will be flowing if you stop offer help or advice, until it is asked for. Keep your head up!

Libra (September 23 - October 22) At this point you need to prove more deeply into your conflicts between career and personal life. You could find it difficult to purse either one.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) None of this is real. Heartbreak is not just a comic book emotion and it sure does has its own irony.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Your way is the right way. No matter what the other Supreme Court judges say. Make an effort to listen to the views of others this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) It’s is important for your sense of self-esteem to feel you have an important job in this world. You are born as pro, embrace it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) You are the magic and miracle of accident. But is there are any accidents? Don’t let anyone change your opinion.

Pieces (February 20- March 20) The tears in your eyes will come only from laughs this week! You needed that big time! Enjoy.

