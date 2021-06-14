Weekly horoscopes

Hello Cancer Season full of emotions and intuitive behavior! Let’s see how each sign will approach this week:

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Saying you don’t like drama you are actually being dramatic. Take a deep breath and exhale all out. It will pass.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) It is hard to respond to the passionate partner of you feel angry. You can pull away, though.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) It’s not fun to be cut off from people you have loved. You can be pretty deep just don’t make it last long.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) You keep people in line by keeping them dependent on you, which is crazy since you are the one who is actually trying to get away.

Leo (July 22 - August 22) You have to look at yourself to see what sorts of prejudice or self-hating mindsets could have conceivably created in you. Don’t judge yourself so hard.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Everything around will be flowing if you stop offer help or advice, until it is asked for. Keep your head up!