Weekend nor'easter: Complete update
A nor'easter will just get New Jersey Friday night to Saturday, with the Jersey Shore the bullseye for the highest totals in the state. A winter storm warning is now in effect for all of the Jersey Shore counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. A winter storm watch remains in effect for Cumberland County, a testament to the uncertainty in the forecast away from the Atlantic Ocean. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is here with more and answering your questions on Facebook. part 1

Meteorologist Joe Martucci is here with more and answering your questions on Facebook. part 1

