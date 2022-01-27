Weekend nor'easter: Complete update

A nor'easter will just get New Jersey Friday night to Saturday, with the Jersey Shore the bullseye for the highest totals in the state.
A winter storm warning is now in effect for all of the Jersey Shore counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. A winter storm watch remains in effect for Cumberland County, a testament to the uncertainty in the forecast away from the Atlantic Ocean.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci is here with more and answering your questions on Facebook.
