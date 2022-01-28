Weekend nor'easter: A closer look at the coastal flooding

A coastal flooding warning is now in effect for Cape May County, with the lesser advisory for the rest of the shore. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the latest on the tidal flooding and why he believe we're catching a break on the worst.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
