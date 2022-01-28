 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend nor'easter: A closer look at the coastal flooding
A coastal flooding warning is now in effect for Cape May County, with the lesser advisory for the rest of the shore. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the latest on the tidal flooding and why he believe we're catching a break on the worst.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
