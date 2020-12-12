Wednesday threat to bring power outages, coastal flooding

Power outages and downed large tree limbs will threaten the area Wednesday as the storm climbs the coast. For the shore, this will likely be the biggest concern of the nor'easter.

Winds will blow from the east Wednesday morning, turning to the northeast during the evening and then to the north Wednesday night.

Shore sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph Wednesday evening and night, with gusts to 60 mph, will be possible as the low pressure system passes near the region. Tropical storm force sustained winds begin at 39 mph.

On the mainland, expect it to be windy, too. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will threaten.

With strong onshore winds, coastal flooding will be a concern with any of the Wednesday morning to Thursday morning high tides. Thankfully, though, this should just be minor, borderline moderate flood stage. Winds will be strongest from the northeast, which is not the most favorable direction for flooding (that is southeast). This will put water on the streets and up to the dunes along the shore. However, no water in homes and businesses will be likely.

Find your tidal flooding forecast here.

