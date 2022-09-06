Your sea and sand Jersey Shore report for Sept. 7

It’ll be a muggy day. Highs will be in the mid-70s, with dew points in the sticky 70 degree range. Winds will pull off the water, giving a maritime feel. Sustained winds will be 20-25 mph from the east-northeast.

Between 5 and 8 p.m., up to 6 inches of salt water will be likely in the spots that usually flood, such as West End to Wellington Avenue between Ventnor and Atlantic City and the base of the Route 72 causeway in Ship Bottom. As with rainfall flooding, turn around when you see tidal flooding. The salt water will corrode your car over time.