 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your cold Rutgers vs. Penn State Football Forecast for Saturday

  • 0

Saturday's Rutgers University football game against Penn State University at SHU Stadium in Piscataway will be dry again, making every game this fall rain-free. However, temperatures will be much colder than all the others. Meteorologist Joe Martucci shows your how many layers he'll be wearing and the complete forecast for game day. Knights of The Raritan (KTR) was created for all student-athletes that represent Rutgers University. KTR’s mission is to provide those student-athletes with the resources and opportunities they deserve during their time On The Banks. For more information or to become a member, click here: https://knightsoftheraritan.com/join/

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Saturday's Rutgers University football game against Penn State University at SHU Stadium in Piscataway will be dry again, making every game this fall rain-free. However, temperatures will be much colder than all the others. Meteorologist Joe Martucci shows your how many layers he'll be wearing and the complete forecast for game day.

Knights of The Raritan (KTR) was created for all student-athletes that represent Rutgers University. KTR’s mission is to provide those student-athletes with the resources and opportunities they deserve during their time On The Banks. For more information or to become a member, click here: https://knightsoftheraritan.com/join/

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News