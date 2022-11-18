Your cold Rutgers vs. Penn State Football Forecast for Saturday

Saturday's Rutgers University football game against Penn State University at SHU Stadium in Piscataway will be dry again, making every game this fall rain-free. However, temperatures will be much colder than all the others. Meteorologist Joe Martucci shows your how many layers he'll be wearing and the complete forecast for game day.
Knights of The Raritan (KTR) was created for all student-athletes that represent Rutgers University. KTR’s mission is to provide those student-athletes with the resources and opportunities they deserve during their time On The Banks. For more information or to become a member, click here: https://knightsoftheraritan.com/join/
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017.
I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
A quick hitting coastal storm will arrive late Tuesday. Up to an inch of rain and 40+ mph gusts will be likely while snow, yes snow, stays to the northern fringes of the state. Coastal flooding will be possible, but unlikely.
We had a taste of wintry air earlier this week. However, in the wake of our mid-week coastal storm comes an unusually early stretch of true wintertime temperatures. You're going to want the jackets and gloves all day long if you're outside for a while.
The coastal storm that brought wind and rain Tuesday night will quickly exit Wednesday morning, leaving a trail of breezy conditions in its path Wednesday. That will usher in a long lasting stretch of wintry November temperatures, the likes of which we haven't seen in over a decade.