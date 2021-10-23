You can winter Rutgers football and parking tickets from us, here's how

Support Local Journalism
Meteorologist Joe Martucci is giving away two Rutgers football tickets and one parking pass to the St. George's Greek Orthodox Church lot, 500 yards away from SHI Stadium, to the Nov. 6 home game against Wisconsin and the Nov. 27 home game against Maryland.
To enter, sign up for the Local Weather newsletter at www.pressofac.com/newsletters. A winner will be picked at random five to seven days before the game.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
