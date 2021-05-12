You can watch Meteorologist Joe Martucci speak on coastal flooding May 20

From the five ingredients of coastal flooding to ways of saving money on flood insurance, Meteorologist Joe Martucci will present his expertise on the topic of coastal flooding on May 20.

The talk, part of New Jersey based weather consulting company WeatherWorks' education webinars will take place at 11:30 a.m on that Thursday.

Those interested in attending the talk may sign up here. Those who cannot attend the event can still sign up and receive a replay of the presentation afterwards.

Drowning in floodwaters was the leading cause of death among people who were directly exposed to tropical systems and coastal storms from 1963 to 2012. 2,544 have died during this time. In addition to significant coastal flooding, minor, or nuisance flooding can make roads impassable and corrode vehicle.

Atlantic City had 14 coastal flooding events in 2019. By 2030, that number is expected to be between 20 to 35 events.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.